Serpukhov Court sentences teen convent bomber to 13 years in prison

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The Serpukhov City Court on Monday sentenced 18-year-old Vladislav Struzhenkov to 13 years in a penal colony for the attempted mass murder of students and teachers at the Vvedensky Monastery Orthodox grammar school in 2021, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"The court found Struzhenkov guilty under Article 30, part 2 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code (attempted murder of two or more persons), Article 167 (intentional destruction of property), Article 222.1 and 222.3 of the Criminal Code (illegal manufacturing and trafficking of weapons) and by partial combination of sentences sentenced him to 13 years in prison. The convict is to serve his sentence in a strict regime colony," the judge said.

The court took into account the mitigating circumstances: the age of the defendant, full compensation for material damage, full confession of guilt, remorse, as well as his cancer disease.

On December 13, 2021, Struzhenkov came to a Russian Orthodox school, where he had previously studied, to set off a homemade bomb. At that moment (it all happened during the morning prayer), there were 39 students and three teachers. However, the explosive device went off at the entrance to the school earlier than Struzhenkov had intended, which helped avoid large casualties. As a result, 12 people were injured.