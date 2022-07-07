Some 5,949 monkeypox cases detected in 33 European countries — WHO

STOCKHOLM, July 7. /TASS/. The WHO Regional Office for Europe and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) reported on Thursday that as of July 5, a total of 5,949 monkeypox cases were officially confirmed in 33 countries and areas of the region.

Previously, these organizations reported 5,266 monkeypox infections in 28 countries and regions through the European Surveillance System (TESSy) with 5,265 of them confirmed by a laboratory. Additionally, where sequencing was possible, it was established that 99 of them belonged to the West African clade. The earliest symptoms were recorded on April 17, 2022. The majority of cases have been detected in males (99.6%) in the 31-40 age group (42%). That said, 40% of the cases among people with a known HIV-status have been detected in HIV-positive individuals (364 out of 917).

The disease usually manifested itself as a skin rash (in 96.1% of those infected) and such symptoms as fever, fatigue, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhea, chills, sore throat and headache. There is no information on any fatalities.

In 15 cases the infected were medical workers. Research on possible links between the disease and the professional activity is underway.