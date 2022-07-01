Vaccination with Sputnik V key behind lifting COVID-19 restrictions in Russia — RDIF chief

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russia could lift anti-coronavirus restrictions thanks to a wide-spread vaccination for COVID-19 with Sputnik V, the chief executive officer of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) told reporters on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Russia’s sanitary watchdog fully lifted restrictions imposed throughout the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with anti-epidemic measures being maintained for the timely detection of cases.

"Wide-spread vaccination with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine and the Sputnik Light booster allowed for the lifting of restrictions imposed amid the COVID-19 pandemic", RDIF’s Kirill Dmitriyev said. The Russian vaccine and its booster helped build herd immunity and played a key role in fighting the pandemic in Russia and in more than 50 countries, he added.

The vaccine developed by Russian researchers gives protection against the coronavirus and all its variants both in Russia and abroad and could also be used against new global biological threats in the future, Dmitriyev said.

"The availability of its own vaccine in Russia that has reported one of the highest efficacy rates in more than 10 countries across Europe, Asia and Latin America demonstrates the power of Russia’s research, while only five other countries (Russia, the US, the UK, China and India) have managed to develop and manufacture vaccines that are used in mass vaccinations across the globe," he said.

Over 500 million people globally have been given the Sputnik V vaccine that is authorized for use in 71 countries with a combined population of more than 4 billion people and has become Russia’s most exported medicine.