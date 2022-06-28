Russian government approves list of competitions accessible with Fan ID

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. A Fan ID will be needed to attend the games of the Russian Premier League and the final game of the Russia Cup in the upcoming season, according to a decree published on the official web portal of legal information on Monday.

The Russian government’s decree will become effective on July 4 for five stadiums which hosted the 2018 World Cup in Russia in Yekaterinburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Samara and Sochi.

On December 1, the decree will become effective for stadiums in Moscow and St. Petersburg that hosted the World Cup as well as for the arenas of the clubs participating in the next season of the Russian Premier League.