NEW YORK, February 25. /TASS/. New York’s Carnegie Hall announced that famed Russian conductor Valery Gergiev will not appear during three Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra concerts later this week.

"Please note that Yannick Nezet-Seguin will conduct the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra in place of Valery Gergiev," the concert hall said on its website.

"Pianist Denis Matsuev will also not perform as originally planned," it said.

The reasons behind the move were not disclosed.