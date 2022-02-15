Lurk cybercrime gang no longer exists, says Russia’s FSB

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. The Lurk cybercrime gang, whose members were earlier handed various prison terms, has ceased to exist, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement.

"The Lurk criminal group ceased to exist as the result of investigative activities and legal procedures, the data infrastructure that was used for criminal purposes has been shut down," the statement reads.

The Kirovsky District Court in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg earlier found 22 members of the hacking group guilty of organizing a criminal community, committing computer information fraud, gaining illegal access to computer information and creating and using malware. The group’s leader Konstantin Kozlovsky was sentenced to 14 years behind bars and other members were handed prison terms of between five and 13 years.

"Members of the criminal community were involved in creating a malicious program of the same name and using it to steal major amounts of money from the accounts of Russian bank clients," FSB said.

According to investigators, the hackers stole more than 1.2 bln rubles ($15.7 mln).