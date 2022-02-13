Sputnik V becomes most frequently used vaccine in Mexican capital, RDIF says

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The Russian Sputnik V vaccine became the most frequently used jab against COVID-19 in Mexico City with over 3 mln residents having been inoculated with it, according to a press release by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) quoting Eduardo Clark, General Director of the Digital Agency for Public Innovations (ADIP) of the City of Mexico (CDMX).

"Sputnik V is playing the key role in the vaccination campaign in Mexico’s capital with over 3 million citizens of Mexico City already administered the Russian vaccine. The first component of Sputnik V (Sputnik Light) is also increasingly used in the city’s revaccination campaign as a booster. Sputnik V accounts for 40% of all COVID vaccines given to people in Mexico City," the statement said.

It is noted that the authorities of the Mexican capital have also decided to use the Sputnik V’s first component (Sputnik Light) for booster shots when revaccinating the residents aged 30-39 beginning on February 14.

Earlier, Mexico City had already begun to use Sputnik Light as a booster for the 40-49 age group.

Sputnik Light is based on a human recombinant adenovirus serotype 26 (rАd26) and is the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine. Sputnik Light has been approved in more than 30 countries with a total population of over 2.5 bln and Sputnik V - in 71 countries with a total population of over 4 bln people.