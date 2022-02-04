US, some other Western countries declaring war against RT — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The United States, Germany, France and the United Kingdom have declared a war against Russia’s RT TV channel, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Friday.

"Four countries - the US, Germany, France and the US - have declared an actual war against Russia’s RT TV channel in the past several days. What else could it be? Could it be some accidental coincidences? It is a pre-planned action," she noted.

Zakharova pointed out that the criticism of RT France had coincided with the situation around RT DE and London’s accusations.

RT reported on Thursday, citing French media outlets, that France’s media regulator Arcom had launched an investigation into the channel’s methods of presenting information. RT France Editor-in-Chief Ksenia Fedorova believes that the possible investigation is a pre-planned move because reports about its launch came a day after RT DE had been blocked. Germany’s media regulator on Wednesday banned RT DE from broadcasting its German-language programs in the country, citing the lack of a necessary license. Russia's Foreign Ministry, in turn, emphasized that the German authorities’ decision would make Moscow take retaliatory measures.