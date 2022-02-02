Russian Supreme Court recognizes ‘Columbine’ movement as terrorist group

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The Supreme Court of Russia satisfied the request of the Prosecutor General’s Office to recognize the "Columbine" movement as a terrorist group.

The court ruled to, "Satisfy the administrative request of the Prosecutor General’s Office, recognize the ‘Columbine’ movement as a terrorist one."

The ruling will enter into effect immediately.

The court hearing took place behind closed doors. The court only voiced the resolution of the ruling, and its motivation remains unknown.

The idea of ‘Columbine’ entered mass culture after the shooting in the eponymous US school in 1999 when two students killed 13 people and injured 23. After that, thematic communities appeared in several countries, including Russia, dedicated to those events and praising the murderers.