Russia records another 113,122 coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 113,122 to 11,615,779 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday.

Russia’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.98%.

The country recorded 14,570 coronavirus hospitalizations in the past 24 hours, a 3.7% rise from the day before. A total of 14,046 coronavirus hospitalizations were reported in Russia on Friday. The number of hospitalizations grew in 46 regions of the country and declined in 37 regions, according to data from the crisis center.

Russia recorded 30,010 coronavirus recoveries in the past 24 hours, up from 29,506 the day before. The total number of recoveries has reached 10,189,207.

According to data from the crisis center, 87.7% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

There are currently 1,096,461 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

Russia’s coronavirus death toll rose by 668 to 330,111 in the past 24 hours. As many as 673 fatalities were reported on Friday.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.84% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.