Russia records another 24,952 coronavirus recoveries — crisis center

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 24,952 to 9,809,300 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

According to data from the crisis center, 91.3% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 2,888 recoveries were reported in Moscow in the past day, 2,874 in St. Petersburg, 1,349 in the Voronezh region, 1,039 in the Moscow region, 974 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, and 933 in the Samara region.

Patients' deaths

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus death toll rose by 739 to 319,911 in the past 24 hours.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.98% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 69 fatalities were confirmed in Moscow in the past day, 61 in St. Petersburg, and 40 in the Moscow region. The Nizhny Novgorod, Altai, and Krasnoyarsk regions reported 26 coronavirus deaths each.