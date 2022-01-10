More than 500 tonnes of scrap metal collected in Chukotka’s Arctic districts in 2021

TASS, January 10. Under the Clean Arctic program Chukotka’s residents in 2021 collected about 500 tonnes of scrap metal for further transportation, the region’s Deputy Head of the Natural Resources and Ecology Department Sergei Amerkhanyan told TASS on Monday.

"In 2021, under the Clean Arctic federal program in Chukotka’s four districts we organized seven sites to store collected scrap metal before further transportation," the official said. "The volunteers representing local residents, who care for nature, as well as representatives of the local authorities without any special equipment have collected about 500 tonnes of scrap metal."

In the upcoming season, he added, the region will for the first time attract volunteers from across the country. Cleanup missions will be organized in Pevek, Egvekinot, and Beringovsky.

The regional authorities say mining enterprises have accumulated more than 80,000 tonnes of ferrous metals waste. The regional budget will compensate the waste transportation expenses to companies, which have respective licenses.

The Clean Arctic volunteer project was launched in summer, 2021. The idea was to make a comprehensive program to clean Russia’s Arctic territories.