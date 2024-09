BERLIN, September 29. /TASS/. About thirty people were the victims of two fires in the city of Essen in the west of Germany, the DPA news agency reported, citing a police spokesperson.

Children are among the victims. The life of two of them is in danger. The firefighting service reported 31 affected individuals; police informed about 29 victims.

A suspect in arson was detained. Circumstances of the occurrence have not yet been established. The fire outbreak took place one by one in two houses.