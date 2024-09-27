Gazprom eyes Africa as promising market for gas sales

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Gazprom is viewing Africa as a promising market for its gas sales and is also considering natural gas vehicle fuel, small-capacity LNG and gas-fired power generation projects, department head of the Russian holding Dmitry Khandoga said during the Russian Energy Week forum.

"We are considering the African continent as a potential market for Russian natural gas sales also. Gazprom is the Russian gas company; we have huge gas reserves. Efficient methods of delivering gas across the globe are available now. These are LNG and marine transportation in the first instance," he said.

Gazprom is also considering natural gas vehicle fuel, small-capacity LNG and gas-fired power generation projects that may be announced during the African Energy Week in Cape Town, Khandoga noted.

Gazprom is ready to proactively share its experience with Africa and regards development and implementation of a master plan of gas sector development of individual countries as important. The Russian company has the experience of developing such plans in Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Bangladesh and Latin American countries, he added.

