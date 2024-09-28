Lavrov slams Kiev’s ties with Mali terrorists as banditry

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described as banditry the Kiev government’s ties with terrorist organizations in Mali and other countries.

"Of course, this is banditry," Lavrov said, answering to a reporter's question at a news conference to sum up the results of his participation in the High-Level Week of the 79th UN General Assembly,

"We will do our best to support African countries, who want to choose their own ways and paths to development. We will help them in ensuring their security and boosting their defenses. This is what we are doing," the top Russian diplomat added.