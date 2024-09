PARIS, September 28. /TASS/. The Hezbollah Shia movement has been unable to contact its leader Hassan Nasrallah since Friday night, Agence France-Presse reports, citing sources close to the group.

"Contact with Hassan Nasrallah was lost on Friday night," the source said, without confirming the Hezbollah leader’s death.

Earlier, the Israeli army officially confirmed that Narallah had been killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut on Friday.