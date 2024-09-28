Lavrov urges probe into Israel's mobile device attack on Lebanon

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has slammed Israel's mobile device explosion attack on Lebanon inhumane and called for an investigation.

"Another outrageous example of terrorist methods as a means of attaining political aims was is the inhuman attack on Lebanon by means of turning civilian technologies into deadly weapons. This crime must be investigated immediately," Lavrov told the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

The United States had prior knowledge of Israel’s preparations for the explosions of mobile devices in Lebanon, noted Lavrov.

"Already now we cannot remain silent about the numerous publications in the media, including those in Europe and here in the United States that testify to a certain degree of involvement or at least awareness of Washington as far as the preparations for this terrorist attack are concerned," Lavrov said. "We are well aware that the Americans always deny everything they can and will do everything this time again to sweep under the carpet the facts that have come to light.".