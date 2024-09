BELGOROD, September 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have carried out an attack on the town of Shebekino in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, killing a civilian, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"The town of Shebekino came under attack once again today. A civilian was killed. <...> According to preliminary reports, two civilians suffered injuries," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the governor, the injured have been provided with the necessary medical assistance.