Alexander Beglov assumes office as St. Petersburg governor

ST. PETERSBURG, September 18. /TASS/. Alexander Beglov, re-elected governor of St. Petersburg, has officially assumed office, a TASS correspondent reports.

The ceremony took place on Wednesday at the first fall session of the legislative assembly in the Mariinsky Palace.

According to tradition, Beglov took the oath on the St. Petersburg Charter in the presence of the city's legislative assembly, judges of the Charter Court, honorary citizens of St. Petersburg, and guests of the ceremony.

"Taking office as Governor of St. Petersburg, I swear allegiance to the people and the Constitution of the Russian Federation, as well as the Charter of St. Petersburg. I pledge to respect and protect the rights and freedoms of citizens and to work tirelessly for the prosperity of the city and the well-being of its residents," Beglov declared.

Starting from this moment, according to the Charter, he officially assumed the powers of the head of the city.

The ceremony was attended by Chairwoman of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko, Chairman of the Russian Constitutional Court Valery Zorkin, Plenipotentiary Representative of the Russian President in the Northwestern Federal District Alexander Gutsan, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev, honorary citizens of St. Petersburg, MPs of the St. Petersburg Legislative Assembly and other guests.

Beglov also confirmed Valentina Matviyenko's authority as a senator from the city government.

"I have just signed the relevant decree. Valentina Ivanovna Matviyenko has been authorized to represent the St. Petersburg government in the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly," Beglov said.

He expressed gratitude to Matviyenko for her support of the city. "I am confident that you will continue to assist both our city and me as the Governor of St. Petersburg, just as you do now," Beglov added.