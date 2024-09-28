Two Russians were on helicopter that crashed in Pakistan — Russian embassy

NEW DELHI, September 28. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Pakistan has confirmed that at least two Russians were on board the helicopter that crashed in the northwest of the country on Saturday. The Russian diplomats have no information about their condition at the moment.

"An Mi-8 helicopter crashed in the North Waziristan district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province today. There were 14 passengers and 3 crew on board. Two of the crewmembers - the co-pilot and mechanic - are Russian citizens," the embassy said on its Telegram channel. "The embassy knows nothing about the condition of the Russians at the moment. We are in touch with the representative of the Russian company PANH in Pakistan, whose employees were on board, and are closely following the situation".

Earlier, Geo TV reported that at least six people died and eight were injured when a helicopter with a Russian crew crashed in northwestern Pakistan. According to preliminary reports, the tail of the helicopter hit the ground during an emergency landing. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital. An investigation into the incident is in progress.