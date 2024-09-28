Through West’s fault it is impossible to reset global cooperation — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. The West has trampled on the immutable values of globalization and through its fault it is impossible to talk about any reset of global cooperation UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

"Like Kofi Annan and Ban Ki-moon once did, the current secretary-general has put forward his own initiative under the slogan of resetting global cooperation. The slogan is fine, no denying that. But what kind of global cooperation can one talk about at a time when the West has trampled on all those immutable values of globalization, which we have been told about for so many years on all platforms in attempts to persuade us that they will ensure equal access for all to the benefits of modern civilization?" he said.

Russia’s initiatives on Eurasian security and independent payment mechanisms are receiving good feedback worldwide, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Our initiatives, aimed at forming independent European security architecture, at creating payment mechanisms that would be independent from the West’s whims, as well as our ideas to reform global institutions in order to reflect the real clout of the global majority countries, of the Global South and East - these ideas are receiving good feedback," he said.

On June 14, Putin said at a meeting with the Russian Foreign Ministry’s top officials said the previous Euro-Atlantic security system had collapsed, and proposed to build a new architecture that would take into account the concerns of all Eurasian countries.