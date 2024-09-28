Global South voices concern over risk of further escalation of Ukraine crisis

BEIJING, September 28. /TASS/. The countries of the Global South are concerned over the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine, members of the Friends of Peace platform said in a joint statement following their first meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"We are concerned about the risks and crises emerging from this conflict, which has affected many countries, including the nations of the Global South," the statement reads.

The platform calls on all parties to the conflict to comply with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries and take the reasonable concerns of all nations into consideration. The document also emphasizes the importance of resolving all international conflicts peacefully.

The platform’s members are willing to maintain contact with all parties to the conflict at all levels.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced at a meeting with Celso Amorim, chief advisor to the Brazilian president, that China, Brazil and other countries of the Global South were creating a platform to help find a peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis.