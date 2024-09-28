IDF General Staff approves plans of further actions against Hezbollah

TEL AVIV, September 28. /TASS/. Head of the IDF General Staff Herzi Halevi said that he has approved the plan of further operation against the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon.

"I have just finished the situational assessment and approved the plans for the Northern Command. Difficult days lie ahead," Halevi said, according to the IDF press office.

He military official added that "the IDF is at its highest readiness in both defense and offense on all fronts" and is "ready to keep fighting."

"We are committed to keep destroying the Hezbollah terrorist organization. There are main missions ahead on all fronts," Halevi continued.

He mentioned the "elimination of terrorist organizations and their potential," the "return of hostages" from the Gaza Strip and the "safe return of the residents of both [Israeli] north and the south to their homes" among the upcoming tasks.

Halevi pointed out that, on September 27, Israel "carried out a precision strike, eliminating Hezbolla leader Hassan Nasrallah," who "indiscriminately murdered Israeli civilians" and "sought to destroy Israel.

"We [the IDF] made sure that this would not happen and eliminated him," he added.