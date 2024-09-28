UN Secretariat invents excuses for promoting Western narratives — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. The UN Secretariat keeps inventing ever more excuses for promoting narratives beneficial to the West into the organization’s activities, but this merely undermines trust in the UN, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the the 79th UN General Assembly session.

"If the secretary-general himself calls for a reset of global cooperation, then the secretariat should by all means promote unifying ideas and propose options for compromise, and not invent excuses for implanting narratives favorable to the West into the work of the UN. It is not too late to breathe a new life into the UN, but this can be done not through summits and declarations detached from reality, but through restoring trust based on the UN Charter’s principle of the sovereign equality of all states," he said.

"In the meantime, trust is being undermined, including by the West's actions with the aim to create narrow platforms under its control, bypassing the UN, to address such crucial issues as Internet governance or the establishment of a legal framework for the use of artificial intelligence technologies," Lavrov added.

The Russian foreign minister stressed that in pursuit of retaining its dominance Washington was impeding the normal work of the World Trade Organization for dispute settlement and reform of the Bretton Woods institutions, whose structure has long failed to match the real balance of power in the world economy and finance.

"The West also wants to convert the UN into a handy tool to promote its selfish aims. As the Summit of the Future showed, attempts to dilute the intergovernmental nature of the UN are mounting. Long-needed amendments to the methods of personnel selection are being delayed and key positions in the Secretariat are actually occupied and inherited by representatives of the Western minority," Lavrov pointed out.