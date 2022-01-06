Russia documents 15,316 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Russia has registered 15,316 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest number since June 17, 2021, with the total number of infections reaching 10,601,300 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.14%.

In the past 24-hour period, 2,357 new cases were uncovered in Moscow, along with 1,286 new infections in St. Petersburg and 742 infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 411 new cases were discovered in the Krasnodar Region, 390 new cases - in the Sverdlovsk Region, 365 new cases - in the Chelyabinsk Region and 301 new cases were detected in the Perm Region.

All in all, at present, 663,806 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 22,949. In all, 9,623,677 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries is at the level of 90.8% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 2,238 patients were discharged in Moscow, 1,392 patients - in the Moscow Region, 1,371 patients - in the Voronezh Region, 1,253 patients - in St. Petersburg, 1,023 patients - in the Samara Region, 989 patients - in the Irkutsk Region, and 702 patients were discharged in the Perm Region.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 802, the lowest number since September 27, compared to 828 the day before. In all, 313,817 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) is at the level of 2.96%.

Over the past 24 hours, 58 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 33 fatalities - in the Krasnoyarsk Region, 26 fatalities - in the Chelyabinsk Region, 24 fatalities - in the Altai Region, and 22 fatalities were recorded in the Voronezh Region.