Russian suspect in high-profile Berlin murder sentenced to life in prison

BERLIN, December 15. /TASS/. A German court has sentenced a Russian national to life imprisonment over the high-profile murder of Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a Georgian citizen, the presiding judge reported on Wednesday.

The case has been pending since October 2020 under heightened security conditions. The court found the Russian guilty of the murder and noted the particular severity of this crime. At the same time, the judge noted that "there is no doubt that Khangoshvili was responsible for the people’s deaths" during his participation within Chechen militants.

He also said that during the arrest he was found in possession of a Glock pistol and a Russian passport in the name of Vadim Sokolov.