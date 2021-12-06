Russian official warns against forcing parents to get kids vaccinated against COVID-19

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Parents should have the right to make a decision concerning the vaccination of their children against the coronavirus, Children’s Rights Commissioner for the Russian President Maria Lvova-Belova said in an interview with TASS.

"I have repeatedly expressed our position that vaccination is only possible, first, after trials prove that the vaccine’s safe and effective, and second if legal representatives give their consent," she pointed out. "I also believe that we should not restrict the rights of parents who want to get their children vaccinated," Lvova-Belova added.

The children’s rights commissioner also said that she was receiving a large number of requests from parents on the matter. "I think that it would be right to give people the opportunity to make a decision in every given situation," she noted.

On November 24, the Russian Health Ministry approved the Sputnik M coronavirus vaccine for children and teenagers aged 12 to 17 years. It is a two-dose vaccine, with the second dose given 21 days after the first. According to the ministry, children and teens aged 12-15 will get vaccinated only with the consent of their parents or guardians, while those aged over 15 will need to provide their written informed and voluntary consent.