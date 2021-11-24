Russian Health Ministry registers Covid vaccine for teenagers

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russian Health Ministry registered the Sputnik M Covid vaccine that will be used for prevention of the infection in children aged between 12 and 17, the Ministry told journalists Wednesday.

"Following all necessary clinical trials, during which the GamCovidVac M displayed high efficiency and safety, and based on the positive conclusion of experts, Russian Health Ministry made a decision to register the GamCovidVac M vaccine for prevention of the novel coronavirus infection in teenagers aged between 12 and 17," the Ministry said.

The vaccine includes two components, administered with a 21-day interval. The Ministry noted that vaccination of teenagers aged between 12 and 15 will be performed only under agreement of their parents or caretakers, while teenagers aged 15 and above can get a vaccine if they provide their own informed voluntary consent.

According to the Ministry, there are over 30,000 children with Covid receiving medical aid. Since the beginning of the pandemic, children contributed to over 5% of all Covid patients.