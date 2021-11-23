Filming of first-ever movie shot in space to resume on the ground in spring — director

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The filming of Challenge, a Russian movie containing scenes filmed aboard the International Space Station (ISS) earlier this year, will resume in the spring of 2022, its director Klim Shipenko told TASS on Tuesday.

When asked when filming on the ground will begin, he replied briefly: "In spring."

The space drama under the working title Challenge (its Russian equivalent also has another meaning, House Call) is a joint project of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, TV Channel One and Yellow, Black and White studio. To record some scenes for it onboard the ISS actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko underwent a special training course to be able to accompany professional cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov on a space mission.

Their spacecraft, Soyuz MS-19, blasted off from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on October 5. The film narrates a story of a young female surgeon who agrees to go into space to save a cosmonaut’s life. Also starring in some of the film’s episodes were cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov. Novitsky, Peresild and Shipenko returned to the Earth in the descent module of the Yuri Gagarin spacecraft (Soyuz MS-18). Shkaplerov and Dubrov will stay on the ISS till the spring of 2022.