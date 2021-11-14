Over 600 settlements affected by floods in Russia in 2021 - Ministry

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. More than six hundred settlements in Russia were damaged by floods and freshets in Russia this year, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies told TASS.

"Over 600 settlements were affected by high water in this year. At the same time, over 10,000 houses and 250 socially significant sites, as well as almost 300 bridges and more than 700 motorway segments were flooded," the Ministry said.

21,000 individuals were recognized as victims and about 1,500 persons were rescued.

"The flood-hazardous period of 2021 was characterized by abnormal water content in rivers of the Far East, Siberia and southern Russian regions. Coupled with cyclonic activity, they resulted in higher scale of floods as compared to the prior year," the Ministry said.

Crimea, Trans-Baikal, Krasnodar, Khabarovsk and Amur Regions and the Jewish Autonomous Region suffered most from floods. The assessment of damages from high water continues.