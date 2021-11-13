Only genuine QR codes to help fight pandemic, expert says

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. The initiative of the anti-coronavirus crisis center to introduce mandatory QR codes in transportation, cafes and stores will work only if this measure is fully implemented and the certificates are not counterfeit, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg told TASS.

"This measure is sufficient [to fight the pandemic], the only thing is that this measure should be implemented and shouldn’t become a sham when the codes are being bought," he said, adding that he supported this initiative.

Earlier in the day, the government submitted to the State Duma bills on the use of QR codes on transport and in public places. The measure is supposed to be in force until June 1, 2022 and will not apply to pharmacies and stores selling food products and basic necessities.