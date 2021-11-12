Coronavirus situation in Russia quite difficult — deputy PM

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation in Russia is quite difficult, with incidence rate being on the rise in 61 regions, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Friday.

"The coronavirus situation in Russia is rather difficult. Last week, we had non-working days. In several regions, non-working days were declared earlier to curb the spread of the disease and break infection chains. The measure has yielded certain results, the incidence rates have slowed down, but <…> we continue to observe growth in 61 regions," she said.

According to Golikova, the average incidence rate is 191 cases per 100,000 people, and 254 cases among the elderly.

Earlier, the government submitted to the State Duma, or low parliament house, bills on the use of QR codes on transport and in public places. The measure is supposed to be in force until June 1, 2022 and will not apply to pharmacies, food stores and trading outlets selling articles of daily necessity.