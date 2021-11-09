Terrorist plotting Moscow attacks gets 21 years behind bars, says FSB

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. An individual, who organized a clandestine cell of the Islamic State (terror group banned in Russia) to carry out terrorist acts in Moscow, has been sentenced to 21 years in prison, the public relations center of the Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS on Tuesday.

"A military court of appeals upholds the verdict, making it final,'' that terrorist cell ringleader, Khushkadam Solikhov, a Central Asian national was previously sentenced to 21 years in jail by the 2nd Western District Military Court, the public relations center said.

Solikhov was detained in October 2020.