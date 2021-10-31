G20 countries undertake to ensure universal access to COVID-19 vaccines

ROME, October 31. /TASS/. The Group of Twenty leaders have undertaken to take efforts to ensure timely and universal access to COVID-19 vaccines, according to the G20 declaration adopted on Sunday.

"Recognizing that vaccines are among the most important tools against the pandemic, and reaffirming that extensive COVID-19 immunization is a global public good, we will advance our efforts to ensure timely, equitable and universal access to safe, affordable, quality and effective vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics, with particular regard to the needs of low-and middle-income countries," the document reads.

"To help advance toward the global goals of vaccinating at least 40% of the population in all countries by the end of 2021 and 70% by mid-2022, as recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO)’s global vaccination strategy, we will take steps to help boost the supply of vaccines and essential medical products and inputs in developing countries and remove relevant supply and financing constraints," it says.

The leaders agreed to support research and development in this sphere, strengthen supply chains and expand production diversification. They also reiterated their commitment to "promoting vaccine acceptance, confidence and fighting disinformation."

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has repeatedly called on the world community to ensure equal access to vaccines across the globe. According to the WHO chief, developed countries are doing less than the can to provide poor countries with vaccines.

According to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, it is unacceptable that rich countries have inoculated nearly 70% of their population while only three percent of population have been vaccinated in low-income countries.

The WHO’s goal is to vaccinated 40% of the world’s population against COVID-19 by the end of this year and 70% - by mid-2022. The WHO chief said in early October that at least 11 billion vaccine doses will be needed for that.