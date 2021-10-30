Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine proves highly safe, effective, Putin says

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is proving highly safe and effective, President Vladimir Putin said in a video conference address to a G20 summit on Saturday.

"I would like to point out that Russia was the first to register a vaccine against COVID-19, it was Sputnik V. So far, 70 countries with a total population of more than four billion people have approved the vaccine, which is proving highly safe and effective," he emphasized.

"Apart from the Sputnik V double-dose vaccine, Russia also developed and started using the Sputnik Light single-dose jab, which can also help increase the effectiveness of other vaccines. In this regard, we are working together with our colleagues from European countries, we offer this to our partners," Putin noted.