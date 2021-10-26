Decision of Amsterdam court over Scythian gold sets dangerous precedent — senator

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Amsterdam Court of Appeal’s decision to hand over Scythian gold to Ukraine sets an extremely dangerous legal precedent, Senator from Crimea, Member of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building, Olga Kovitidi reported on Tuesday.

"I firmly believe that a decision of the Dutch court regarding the fate of Scythian gold which belongs exclusively to the people of Crimea and its cultural heritage, creates an extremely dangerous legal precedent. Furthermore, I’m sure that this decision of the Dutch court will not contribute to the development of contacts in the humanitarian sphere not only between Russia and the Netherlands, but also in relations between the latter and other countries," Kovitidi said.

"A principle of trust has been questioned by the court decision - not only in the museum business, but also in other cultural spheres," the senator stressed.

The Amsterdam Court of Appeal has ruled that the Scythian Gold collection should be handed over to Ukraine, Presiding Judge Pauline Hofmeijer-Rutten announced on October 26. According to her, the artifacts in question are "part of the cultural heritage of the Ukrainian State" and should be handed over to Ukraine.