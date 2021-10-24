MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 35,660 over the past day to 8,241,643 total cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Sunday.

In relative terms, the COVID-19 incidence stood at 0,43% over the past day.

In particular, over the past day, some 3,297 COVID-19 cases were registered in St. Petersburg, 1,093 cases of the infection were recorded in the Samara Region, 772 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 736 - in the Voronezh Region, 668 - in Bashkortostan.

The number of so-called active cases, the patients who are currently receiving treatment, surged to 845,122, the crisis center noted.

Recoveries and deaths

The number of those recovered from COVID-19 in Russia surged by 22,784 in the last 24 hours to 7,165,921.

The share of the COVID-19 recoveries decreased to 86.9% of those infected, according to the crisis center.

In particular, over the past day, some 3,817 people were discharged from hospitals in Moscow, 2,556 recoveries were recorded in the Moscow Region, 1,235 - in St. Petersburg, 762 - in the Samara Region, 641 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 633 - in Bashkortostan.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,072 compared to 1,075 the day before. In all, 230,600 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.8%.

Over the past 24 hours, 84 fatalities were registered in Moscow, 69 fatalities were recorded in St. Petersburg, 40 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 39 fatalities - in the Krasnodar Region, 36 - in Bashkiria, 35 - in the Rostov Region.