Google may face turnover-based fine in Russia, watchdog says

SOCHI, October 18. /TASS/. The decision on a turnover-based fine against US-based Google will be taken in the courts, head of the Russian Federal Service for Supervision in the Sphere of Telecom, Information Technologies and Mass Communications (Roskomnadzor) Andrei Lipov told reporters on Tuesday.

"The violation was registered. The violator is called, a protocol is prepared, the protocol is sent to court and court decides on the fee. This is a repeated violation; this will be a turnover-based fee," Lipov said.

Protocols are planned to be prepared in respect of Google for the repeated failure to remove prohibited information on October 27, deputy head of the watchdog Vadim Subbotin said earlier on Tuesday. The fine can be from 1/20 to 1/10 of annual revenues, he added.

The Russian mass media watchdog is ready to apply turnover-based fines against Google, Facebook and Twitter for non-removal of prohibited content, Subbotin said in mid-September.