FSB foils jihadi terror cell’s activity in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. FSB officers have quashed the activities of a cell belonging to the Hizb ut-Tahrir international terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia), detaining two ringleaders and six active members in the Moscow Region, the Public Relations Center of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS.

"Russia’s Federal Security Service, in cooperation with units of the Russian Interior Ministry and the Federal National Guard Service have foiled the activities of a cell from the Hizb ut-Tahrir international terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia by the decision of the Russian Supreme Court in 2003). Two ringleaders and six of its active members were detained," the FSB said.

According to the Federal Security Service, the cell’s members "carried out unconstitutional activities based on the doctrine of creating the so-called worldwide caliphate, the destruction of secular societal institutions and directing efforts towards overthrowing the current authorities by force".

The FSB reported that "during their meetings, taking clandestine security measures, they spread terrorist ideology among residents of the capital’s region. Large volumes of Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami propaganda were uncovered and seized in their apartments, along with numerous means of communication and electronic data storage devices. The authorities have launched a criminal case.