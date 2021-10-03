Russia documents 890 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, sets new record

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 890 against 886 the day before, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

Overall, 209,918 patients died of COVID-19 complications.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.77%.

Russia has registered 25,769 new confirmed COVID-19 cased in the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 7,586,536 cases. According to the crisis center, this is the highest increase since January 2. The relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.34%.

In particular, 2,463 cases were detected per day in St. Petersburg, 620 - in the Samara Region, 591 - in the Voronezh Region, 588 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 535 - in the Sverdlovsk Region. As of now, there are 650, 653 people in Russia ill with COVID-19.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 15,391. In all, 6,725,965 patients have recovered, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date is approximately at the level of 88.7% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Moscow up by 4,294 per day against 4,032 a day earlier, to 1,646,239 cases total. This is the highest number of cases detected in the capital since July 18. In relative terms, the increase is 0.26%.

The number of deaths in Moscow increased by 65 against 67 on Saturday, to 29,176. In the past week, the city has been registering over 60 COVID-19 deaths per day.

The number of people who recovered in the capital increased by 1,885 per day, to 1,496,227 (90.9% of all infected). Currently, there 120,836 registered cases of COVID-19 in the capital, the most since the end of July, according to the data.