Lukashenko believes Belarus ‘more successful’ than the West in coping with pandemic

MINSK, October 2. /TASS/. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko believes that Belarus is "more successful" in overcoming the coronavirus pandemic than Western countries, he said in an interview with CNN.

Lukashenko said that fake statements about the situation with coronavirus in Belarus are being spread in the West. "You want to say that this Belarusian dictator is a madman. He doesn't offer treatment to people. But I am more involved in this than all of you Western leaders taken together. Moreover, I don't know if you've had COVID but I have had this disease and I know what it's like. … So I have personal experience and a personal reason to draw certain conclusions and give advice to people. But if I said that you can take 100 grams of vodka and go to the sauna, well, that was a joke and any normal civilized person will take it as such, but you grabbed on to this and said, Lukashenko wants to treat people with vodka and sauna. That was a joke," he said.

"We use the unified treatment protocols of the World Health Organisation. It is the same protocol in America, Britain, Russia and here, and we use it in treatment, but we are more successful because you have ruined your healthcare, and we have been building ours constantly. God help this situation not to get worse. So don't you go accusing me. This is all fake news - everything that you've just said is fake, fake, fake news you've got from the internet, and a channel like CNN should be ashamed to be doing that," Lukashenko added.