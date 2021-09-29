Coronavirus situation in Russia is serious reason for new mobilization — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 29./TASS/. A growth in coronavirus cases across Russia gives serious grounds for a new mobilization, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday.

"We see growing figures. And regretfully, we are seeing a new tendency towards a growth in coronavirus cases," Peskov said.

Record high mortality numbers are reported, he stressed. "Of course, this necessitates our attention," the spokesman admitted.

Some regions "are already taking active measures," he stressed. "I want to reiterate here that every region has special powers. We see that some regions have already introduced QR codes, some plan [to impose] restrictions on mass events, on how education is carried out," the Kremlin spokesman explained.

A number of regions have "a new surge [in infections]," he noted. "Each region is taking measures independently" based on the COVID-19 situation there, Peskov said. "But certainly, this situation is a serious reason for not just concerns, but for a new mobilization, so to say," he stressed.

However, the authorities are not planning to take measures on the federal level for now. "There is no talk about this at the moment," Peskov said in reply to a question.