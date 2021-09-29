Google must remove all restrictions from RT DE, DFP YouTube channels — watchdog

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) sent a letter to Google, demanding to remove all restrictions from RT DE and DFP channels and explain the reasons for their imposition, the agency’s press office said Tuesday.

"Roskomnadzor sent a letter to Google LLC management, demanding to promptly remove all restrictions from RT DE and Der Fehlende Part YouTube channels, owned by Russian media Russia Today, and explain the reasons for their imposition," the statement says.

Such actions by the management of Google LLC violate the key principles of free distribution of information and unimpeded access to it, and constitute an act of censorship against Russian media outlets.

The Russian watchdog also said that due to such moves, the internet platform may be accused of violating basic human rights and freedoms, included into a corresponding blacklist and get a warning from Roskomnadzor. If the watchdog’s demands are not met, YouTube is facing a full or partial access ban.

Roskomnadzor said that in line with the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses, Google is facing a fine of up to 1 million rubles (about $13,700 at the current exchange rate) if it fails to lift all restrictions on RT DE and DFP. In case of a repeated offense, the fine may reach 3 million rubles (about $41,000 at the current exchange rate).

YouTube deleted two RT German-speaking channels without an option to bring them back, RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said on Tuesday.