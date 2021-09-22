Perm State University to resume classes after shooting attack

PERM, September 22. /TASS/. Perm State University, where a shooting attack took place on Monday, will resume classes on September 27, the Perm region's Governor Dmitry Makhonin said at a meeting of the regional government on Wednesday.

The governor pointed out that he planned to visit the university and meet with teachers and students.

Meanwhile, regional Health Minister Anastasia Kuten said at the meeting that the number of people injured in the attack had risen to 43. According to her, 12 people remain hospitalized, 11 of them are stable and only the attacker, whose lower leg was amputated, is in serious condition.

A spokesperson for the regional Health Ministry explained to TASS that the reason behind the increase in the number of injured people was that some of them had not requested medical assistance immediately after the incident. "They have minor injuries that don't require hospital treatment," the spokesperson added.

The shooting attack, carried out by a student on September 20, killed six people.