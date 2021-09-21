Russia reports 19,179 new coronavirus cases — crisis center

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases grew by 19,179 in Russia in the past 24 hours, amounting overall to 7,313,851, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Tuesday.

The relative growth rate was 0.26%.

In particular, the Moscow Region confirmed 1,101 new COVID-19 cases, while St. Petersburg reported 1,060 new cases. The Samara Region recorded 524 new cases in the past 24 hours, the Sverdlovsk Region - 511, and the Voronezh Region — 491.

At present, 587,932 active cases are reported across Russia.

Moscow daily cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 1,926 over the past day against 2,469 a day before to 1,606,175.

The number of cases in relative terms increased by 0.12%.

The number of deaths in Moscow due to coronavirus increased by 52 per day against 48 the day before. In total, 28,447 people have died in the city since the beginning of the pandemic, or 1.77% of cases, the center said.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered patients increased over the past day by 1,300 to 1,375,997, while 101,731 people are still undergoing treatment in Moscow, which is the maximum since August 19.

Patients' deaths

Coronavirus fatalities in Russia grew by 812 in the past 24 hours compared to 778 a day before to 199,808.

Russia’s daily coronavirus fatalities exceeded 800 for the first time since August 26 when 820 COVID-19 deaths were recorded.

The coronavirus mortality rate remained at 2.73%, the crisis center reported.

In particular, 42 coronavirus fatalities were registered in the past 24 hours in St. Petersburg, 37 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 32 in the Krasnodar Region, 28 in the Perm Region and 27 in the Rostov Region.