Putin will continue working in self-isolation this week — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin feels great, but will continue working in self-isolation over this coming week, Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"He feels great and continues working. However, events mostly in the videoconference mode will continue this week," Peskov commented on the president's work schedule.

Putin's self-isolation was announced last Tuesday due to coronavirus cases in his inner circle. Last week, Peskov said that the president’s isolation regime would last at least a week, but did not give a specific date.