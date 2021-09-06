At least 86 new kindergartens and schools established on Hainan this academic year

HAIKOU, September 6. /TASS/. At least 86 new primary and secondary schools for children opened their doors on September 1 on Hainan, reported www.hinews.cn.

According to the news outlet, about 42,000 children will be able to study there. Among those are 70 kindergartens (intended for more than 16,000 students), 12 schools of primary and secondary education, as well as four educational institutions for high school students (6,700 students).

According to the news outlet, six more kindergartens and 31 primary schools in the province were expanded for the new school year and were able to additionally accept, respectively, another 500 and 19,400 students. At least six new educational institutions in the region were created with the participation of secondary and higher educational institutions from other regions of China — including Shanghai, Chongqing and Beijing. As planned by the Hainan authorities, this will improve the quality of basic education in the province and will provide it with highly qualified personnel in the future.

Since April 2018, when Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the creation of Hainan's free trade port, the provincial authorities have registered 36 branches of big Chinese and foreign universities, as well as over 50 prestigious colleges and other educational institutions. Over the past three years, the regional administration has approved about 110 training programs, starting the implementation of about 400 special projects. Among the foreign higher educational institutions that have opened branches on Hainan are Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences (Germany), School of Hotel Management Lausanne (Switzerland), Coventry University (Great Britain), University of Albert (Canada).