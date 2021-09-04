Russia reports 18,780 new coronavirus cases per day

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 18,780 per day to 6,993,954, the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus told reporters on Saturday.

In relative terms, the number of cases increased by 0.27%.

The number of Russians who recovered from coronavirus increased by 18,737 per day to 6,255,475.

The share of discharged patients, according to the headquarters, remained at 89.4% of the total number of those infected.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia increased by 796 per day against 799 a day earlier to 186,407.

Conditional mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) has increased to 2.67%, the headquarters said.