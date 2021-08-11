Russia reports over 21,500 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 21,571 COVID-19 cases over the past day, and the total case tally hit 6,512,859, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

In relative terms, the incidence rate grew by 0.33%.

Moscow registered 2,076 coronavirus cases over the past day. Some 1,804 COVID-19 cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 1,054 in the Moscow Region, 535 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 521 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 483 in the Rostov Region.

Currently, 536,841 people are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Russia.

Patients' deaths

Russia recorded 799 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, up from 792 in the previous day. According to data from the crisis center, 2.57% of coronavirus patients have died in the country.

In particular, 43 fatalities were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 34 in the Krasnodar region, 28 in the Perm region and 25 in the Nizhny Novgorod region. The Irkutsk, Rostov and Moscow regions recorded 27 coronavirus deaths each.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 20,067 to 5,808,777 in the past 24 hours. According to data from the crisis center, 89.2% of coronavirus patients have recovered in the country.

In particular, 2,055 recoveries were reported in the Moscow region in the past day, 2,031 in St. Petersburg, 498 in the Krasnoyarsk region, 458 in the Sverdlovsk region and 451 in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

Moscow daily cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Moscow has increased by 2,076 over the past 24 hours compared to 1,639 a day earlier. In all, the city has detected 1,533,065 infections since the beginning of the pandemic. The relative growth amounted to 0.14%.

Over the past 24 hours, the city has documented 58 fatalities, the lowest since June 9. In all, according to the crisis center, 26,367 coronavirus patients died (1.72% of the infected).

Having recovered, over the past 24 hours 3,222 patients have been discharged in Moscow bringing the total recoveries to 1,398,507. Currently 108,191 patients are undergoing treatment in Moscow.