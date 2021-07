Russia’s coronavirus reproduction rate stands at 0.98

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The coronavirus reproduction rate in Russia remained at 0.98 on Tuesday, according to a TASS analysis based on data from the national anti-coronavirus crisis center. The rate has been below 1 for eight days.

The coronavirus reproduction rate stands at or below 1 in seven of Russia’s top ten regions with the highest number of coronavirus cases. The rate is 0.85 in Moscow, 0.98 in the Krasnoyarsk region, 1 in the Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Irkutsk and Sverdlovsk regions and St. Petersburg, 1.02 in the Voronezh region, 1.09 in the Rostov region and 1.11 in the Samara region.

The coronavirus reproduction rate indicates the average number of people one sick person can infect. It is one of the criteria to be considered when it comes to removing restrictions introduced in the spring to prevent the infection from spreading. The country’s authorities particularly take the coronavirus reproduction rate into account when making decisions on resuming international flights. According to the Russian sanitary watchdog, it is possible to reopen the country’s border to foreign nationals in case their countries’ coronavirus reproduction rates remain at or below 1 for a week.